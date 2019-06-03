Last season he rushed for 1,289 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Bobcats. JCJC nearly won the MACJC Championship but the 4th ranked Bobcats dropped a heartbreaking 19-14 loss to East Mississippi.

The 5-foot-10 200 lbs speedster chose Memphis over Akron, Southern Miss, and ULL. He's currently unranked by Rivals but was a NJCAA first-team All-American.

"There's no feeling like home and it was close so my mom can watch me play," Grandberry told TigerSportsReport.com

Jones County Junior College running back Kalyn Grandberry has become the first commitment of the 2020 class.

Grandberry rushed for 62 yards on 17 carries in the championship game. He had 35 yards and 1 touchdown in JCJC's bowl victory over Eastern Arizona.

His main recruiter from Memphis is Coach Jones.

"Coach Jones is an awesome coach. I love how he treats me like his own family. It's not all about football, he is going to work with me to become a better man on and off the field."

Grandberry made a unofficial visit to Memphis today and was impressed with what he saw.

"As soon as I stepped foot in Memphis a big smile came on my face. I love they way they treat me. The weight room, the locker room...the whole place is amazing."

This offseason Grandberry said he's working on becoming a better player and wants to get stronger.

The Tigers open the season up with Ole Miss and they recently announced a series with Arkansas. This is something Grandberry likes.

"I love competition and will love to put on for my city!"



