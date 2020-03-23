The Greatest Memphis Basketball team tournament final four squared off and now we're down to the final two. We used WhatIfSports to determine the outcome and when we couldn't use them, we used votes for fans and our staff to determine the winner. All games were neutral site games.



1-seed '07-'08 team (38-2) vs 4-seed '81-'82 team (24-5)

The '81-'82 team was not in the WhatIfSports database so we relied on the fan poll and our staff to determine the winner. Keith Lee and Phillip Haynes put up some good numbers but they were no match for Chris Douglas- Roberts and Derrick Rose. The '07-'08 team won with 94% of the votes.



2-seed '05-'06 (33-4) vs 3-seed '84-'85 team (31-4)

These teams battled it out in WhatIfSports sim world and in the fan poll. The '84-'85 team won the fan poll won with 63.5% of the votes. So it wasn't a major surprised that they won 85-72 when WhatIfSports simulated the game.

BOX SCORE, 1st Half Play-by-play, 2nd half Play-by-play

