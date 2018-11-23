To say the Tigers didn't play their best against Oklahoma State would be an understatement. They flat out got out worked and out coached.

Coach Hardaway didn't pull any punches when where to place the blame for the 84-64 loss.

"To me, it's overall bad coaching. I didn't have my guys prepared, and I will take this loss all on me."

To be fair to Hardaway and his staff, it wasn't the coaching staff that shot 29% from 3-pt land, it wasn't the coaching staff that turned the ball over 15 times, and it wasn't the coaching staff that had a field goal percentage of just 36%.

The Tigers didn't even register a block in the game.The players must accept some of the blame.



Memphis has shown the tendency to stick to the 3-pt rather than go inside. Coach Hardaway acknowledged this after the game, "We seem to settle for the 3-pt instead of getting to the basket."

Hardaway says he tries to give his guys freedom and says the players are taking advantage of that.

"It's getting out of hand and it's something we're going to start talking about. We're going to have to change some things up."

Memphis has been struggling on defense so far this season and Coach Hardaway has said as much.

"We're really struggling on the defensive end. We can't keep people in front of us and teams are getting in the middle of the paint. We don't have a rim protector."

Coach Hardaway said they'll be better in the next game. That next game comes fast as they'll play Canisius today at 12:30 pm CST. Canisius was blown out by 27 against Villinova yesterday. Canisius is 1-3 on the year and all 3 losses are by double digits.



This will be a good game for the young Tigers to work on their weaknesses and get some momentum back on their side.

