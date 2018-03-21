Just hours after passing his NCAA rules test, Memphis Head Coach Penny Hardaway offered local 4* Guard Tyler Harris.
Harris,5-foot-9 155 lbs., tweeted out that the Tigers had offered him.
Univ Of Memphis Offered🔵🐯〽️ #GTG— Tyler Harris 🏀 (@iamyoungty1) March 21, 2018
Harris, the Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball, recently visited Baylor but did not commit. He has already visited Colorado State and Iowa State. Tennessee could get a visit.
With Alex Lomax granted his released from Wichita State and expected to join Hardaway at Memphis, could the Tigers see Harris joining him?
Time will tell.