Harris,5-foot-9 155 lbs., tweeted out that the Tigers had offered him.

Harris, the Tennessee Class AAA Mr. Basketball, recently visited Baylor but did not commit. He has already visited Colorado State and Iowa State. Tennessee could get a visit.



With Alex Lomax granted his released from Wichita State and expected to join Hardaway at Memphis, could the Tigers see Harris joining him?

Time will tell.

