As we first reported this morning, sources have told TigerSportsReport that the University of Memphis will hire former Tiger Penny Hardaway as their next coach to replace Tubby Smith.



Sources have indicated that the announcement will be held at the FedEx Forum on Monday. The exact time is not known at this time.



TigerSportsReport was told that Memphis and Hardaway's representatives have been working on a contract since the end of the Tigers season and that an agreement has been made.



