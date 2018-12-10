Darrell Henderson keeps raking up the honors as he was named to another All-American list.

Henderson was named first team All-America by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp and ESPN.

He the 4th Tiger to be named a consensus All-American. The previous three were Anthony Miller (2017), Tom Hornsey (2013), and Joe Allison (1992).

With Miller being a consensus last year and Henderson being one this year, this is the first time in Tiger history they had back to back consensus All-American players.

His 1,909 rushing yards this season are the third-most in program history.

He finished 10th in the Heisman Trophy voting. He was the first Tiger since DeAngelo Williams to be in the top 10 in the Heisman voting. Williams finished 7th in 2005.

Memphis has never had an unanimous All-American. To receive that recognition one needs to be named as an All-American in the 5 All-American lists the NCAA recognizes.

Those five are AP, AFCA, FWAA, Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation. He's already on three of them. The two that are left are the Sporting News which will announce on Tuesday and the AFCA which will announce on Wednesday.