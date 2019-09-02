The American Athletic Conference released their week 1 weekly awards and 2 Memphis Tigers saw their name on the list.

Memphis defensive end Bryce Huff was named as the Defensive Player of the Week. Huff, 6-foot-3 255 lbs., recorded 5 tackles with 2 tackles for loss and a sack. That sack was a safety that sealed the Tigers 15-10 victory over SEC opponent Ole Miss.

