Huff named AAC Defensive Player of the Week, Taylor named to Honor Roll
The American Athletic Conference released their week 1 weekly awards and 2 Memphis Tigers saw their name on the list.
Memphis defensive end Bryce Huff was named as the Defensive Player of the Week. Huff, 6-foot-3 255 lbs., recorded 5 tackles with 2 tackles for loss and a sack. That sack was a safety that sealed the Tigers 15-10 victory over SEC opponent Ole Miss.
Junior running back Patrick Taylor Jr. was named to this weeks AAC Honor Roll. Taylor rushed for 128 yards on 27 carries and 1 touchdown.
Here's a look at the AAC Weekly Awards