Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps. Here's the PFF initial grades.Over the next few day they will dig deeper into the footage and give their final grades later.

PFF Player Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite (5-Star)

80 to 89 - Great (4-Sar)

70 to 79- Good (3-Star)

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average (2-Star)

50 - 59 - Below Average (1-Star)

49 and below - Poor (No Star)

* = Starter



