Inside the Grades: Memphis Tigers vs. Houston
It all comes down to this. Memphis will battle Houston for the AAC West title. The winner gets to face UCF for the conference championship.
About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Memphis and Houston stack up for this weekend's matchup.
Game Details
Memphis (7-4, 4-3) vs. Houston (8-3, 5-2)
Location: Liberty Bowl
Friday, November 23rd at 11am CT
TV: ABC, Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst), Rocky Boiman (sideline)
Line: Memphis opened as a 8 pt favorite. Line is now -7 for Memphis as of 11/22/18
|Memphis Offense
|Season Grade
|Houston Defense
|Season Grade
|
QB- Brady White
|
87.1
|
S- Deontay Anderson
|
70.9
|
RB- Darrell Henderson
|
89.5
|
LB- Roman Brown
|
68.6
|
WR- Damonte Coxie
|
84.6
|
CB- Alexander Myres
|
86.2
|
WR- Pop Williams
|
52.3
|
CB- Isaiah Johnson
|
73.7
|
WR- Kedarian Jones
|
54.5
|
S- Gleson Sprewell
|
67.4
|
TE- Joey Magnifico
|
75.2
|
LB- Austin Robinson
|
81.7
|
LT- Trevon Tate
|
82.6
|
OLB- Leroy Godfrey
|
64.3
|
LG- Dylan Parham
|
73.1
|
DL- Logan Hall
|
69.1
|
C- Drew Kyser
|
76.6
|
DL- Zach Vaughan
|
68.9
|
RG- Dustin Woodard
|
78.6
|
DL- Ed Oliver
|
93.4
|
RT- Roger Joseph
|
72.9
|
OLB- Emeke Egbule
|
70.1
|
Memphis Offense
|
90.3
|
Houston Defense
|
91.3
|Houston Offense
|Season Grade
|Memphis Defense
|Season Grade
|
QB- Clayton Tune
|
72.2
|
S- Josh Perry
|
67.7
|
RB- Patrick Carr
|
75.9
|
LB- Curtis Akins
|
82.8
|
WR- Marquez Stevenson
|
79.7
|
CB- TJ Carter
|
68.4
|
WR- Keith Corbin
|
67.5
|
CB- Tito Windham
|
72.2
|
WR- Courtney Lark
|
66.3
|
S- Tyrez Lindsey
|
64.2
|
TE- Romello Brooker
|
68.6
|
LB- Austin Hall
|
70.2
|
LT- Josh Jones
|
70.4
|
LB- JJ Russell
|
71.2
|
LG- Mason Denley
|
63
|
DL- Emmanuel Cooper
|
71.1
|
C- Will Noble
|
54.9
|
DL-O'Bryan Goodson
|
84.8
|
RG- Braylon Jones
|
62.9
|
DL- Jonathan Wilson
|
73.7
|
RT- Jarrid Williams
|
77.4
|
LB- Jackson Dillon
|
65.1
|
Houston Offense
|
83.1
|
Memphis Defense
|
90.5