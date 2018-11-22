It all comes down to this. Memphis will battle Houston for the AAC West title. The winner gets to face UCF for the conference championship.







About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Memphis and Houston stack up for this weekend's matchup.

Game Details

Memphis (7-4, 4-3) vs. Houston (8-3, 5-2)

Location: Liberty Bowl

Friday, November 23rd at 11am CT

TV: ABC, Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst), Rocky Boiman (sideline)

Line: Memphis opened as a 8 pt favorite. Line is now -7 for Memphis as of 11/22/18



