{{ timeAgo('2018-11-22 20:19:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside the Grades: Memphis Tigers vs. Houston

K7k3eq2aqasds940dpjk
Nikki Boertman, Associated Press
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
It all comes down to this. Memphis will battle Houston for the AAC West title. The winner gets to face UCF for the conference championship.


About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Memphis and Houston stack up for this weekend's matchup.

Game Details

Memphis (7-4, 4-3) vs. Houston (8-3, 5-2)

Location: Liberty Bowl

Friday, November 23rd at 11am CT

TV: ABC, Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Anthony Becht (analyst), Rocky Boiman (sideline)

Line: Memphis opened as a 8 pt favorite. Line is now -7 for Memphis as of 11/22/18


Comparing the starters
Memphis Offense Season Grade Houston Defense Season Grade

QB- Brady White

87.1

S- Deontay Anderson

70.9

RB- Darrell Henderson

89.5

LB- Roman Brown

68.6

WR- Damonte Coxie

84.6

CB- Alexander Myres

86.2

WR- Pop Williams

52.3

CB- Isaiah Johnson

73.7

WR- Kedarian Jones

54.5

S- Gleson Sprewell

67.4

TE- Joey Magnifico

75.2

LB- Austin Robinson

81.7

LT- Trevon Tate

82.6

OLB- Leroy Godfrey

64.3

LG- Dylan Parham

73.1

DL- Logan Hall

69.1

C- Drew Kyser

76.6

DL- Zach Vaughan

68.9

RG- Dustin Woodard

78.6

DL- Ed Oliver

93.4

RT- Roger Joseph

72.9

OLB- Emeke Egbule

70.1

Memphis Offense

90.3

Houston Defense

91.3
Comparing the starters
Houston Offense Season Grade Memphis Defense Season Grade

QB- Clayton Tune

72.2

S- Josh Perry

67.7

RB- Patrick Carr

75.9

LB- Curtis Akins

82.8

WR- Marquez Stevenson

79.7

CB- TJ Carter

68.4

WR- Keith Corbin

67.5

CB- Tito Windham

72.2

WR- Courtney Lark

66.3

S- Tyrez Lindsey

64.2

TE- Romello Brooker

68.6

LB- Austin Hall

70.2

LT- Josh Jones

70.4

LB- JJ Russell

71.2

LG- Mason Denley

63

DL- Emmanuel Cooper

71.1

C- Will Noble

54.9

DL-O'Bryan Goodson

84.8

RG- Braylon Jones

62.9

DL- Jonathan Wilson

73.7

RT- Jarrid Williams

77.4

LB- Jackson Dillon

65.1

Houston Offense

83.1

Memphis Defense

90.5
