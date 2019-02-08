Inside the Loss: Cincy-Memphis
Let's take a look at some of the data from the 69-64 loss to Cincinnati.
How Memphis ran its offense
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
35.7
|
6/20 (30%)
|
18
|
Transition
|
19.6
|
5/11 (45.5%)
|
12
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
16
|
5/9 (55.6%)
|
11
|
Cut
|
8.9
|
3/5 (60%)
|
7
|
Post Up
|
5.4
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
4
|
Offensive Rebound
(put backs)
|
5.4
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
5
|
Off Screen
|
3.6
|
1/2 (50%)
|
3
|
Misc.
|
3.6
|
1/2 (50%)
|
4
|
Isolation
|
1.8
|
0/1 (0%)
|
0
Here's the Memphis shot chart against Cincinnati
Overall Memphis Player Performance
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|PPP
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
26
|
23
|
1.13
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
12
|
9
|
1.33
|
Mike Parks Jr.
|
11
|
9
|
1.22
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
6
|
10
|
.6
|
Antwann Jones
|
4
|
3
|
1.33
|
Isiah Maurice
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
Raynere Thornton
|
1
|
4
|
.25
|
Tyler Harris
|
0
|
4
|
0
|
Alex Lomax
|
0
|
5
|
0