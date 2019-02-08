Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-08 10:54:47 -0600') }} basketball

Inside the Loss: Cincy-Memphis

Om81tg2pu7xvqktl14od
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

TigerSportsReport has partnered with SynergySports to give you break down of the Tigers games like we've never have before.

Let's take a look at some of the data from the 69-64 loss to Cincinnati.

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

35.7

6/20 (30%)

18

Transition

19.6

5/11 (45.5%)

12

P&R Ball Handler

16

5/9 (55.6%)

11

Cut

8.9

3/5 (60%)

7

Post Up

5.4

2/3 (66.7%)

4

Offensive Rebound

(put backs)

5.4

2/3 (66.7%)

5

Off Screen

3.6

1/2 (50%)

3

Misc.

3.6

1/2 (50%)

4

Isolation

1.8

0/1 (0%)

0

Here's the Memphis shot chart against Cincinnati

L1dlxkxq5emqwqeqwlky
Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions PPP

Jeremiah Martin

26

23

1.13

Kyvon Davenport

12

9

1.33

Mike Parks Jr.

11

9

1.22

Kareem Brewton Jr.

6

10

.6

Antwann Jones

4

3

1.33

Isiah Maurice

4

4

1

Raynere Thornton

1

4

.25

Tyler Harris

0

4

0

Alex Lomax

0

5

0
