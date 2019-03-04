Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 08:59:40 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the loss: Memphis-Cincinnati

Zjkza2zrffm1pgo8oofk
Kareem Elgazzar/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 71-69 loss to the Bearcats.

This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

22.8%

6/13 (46.2%)

16

Transition

19.3%

5/11 (45.5%)

15

Post Up

12.3%

3/7 (42.9%)

6

Cut

12.3%

6/7 (85.7%)

13

P&R Ball Handler

8.8%

3/5 60%)

8

Off Screen

7%

1/4 (25%)

2

Isolation

5.3%

1/3 (33.3%)

3

Off.Reb. Put Backs

5.3%

2/3 (66.7%)

4

P&R Roll Man

3.5%

0/2 (0%)

0

Handoff

1.7%

0/1 (0%)

0

Miscellaneous

1.7%

0/1 (0%)

2

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Temple

Ae69vkq2pmssbpgr3pca
Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Pts Per Possession

Jeremiah Martin

28

25

1.12

Isiah Maurice

14

13

1.09

Kareem Brewton Jr.

8

8

1

Tyler Harris

6

6

1

Kyvon Davenport

4

10

0.44

Raynere Thornton

4

4

1

Antwann Jones

3

4

0.75

Mike Parks Jr

2

5

0.40

Alex Lomax

0

2

0
