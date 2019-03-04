Inside the loss: Memphis-Cincinnati
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 71-69 loss to the Bearcats.
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
22.8%
|
6/13 (46.2%)
|
16
|
Transition
|
19.3%
|
5/11 (45.5%)
|
15
|
Post Up
|
12.3%
|
3/7 (42.9%)
|
6
|
Cut
|
12.3%
|
6/7 (85.7%)
|
13
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
8.8%
|
3/5 60%)
|
8
|
Off Screen
|
7%
|
1/4 (25%)
|
2
|
Isolation
|
5.3%
|
1/3 (33.3%)
|
3
|
Off.Reb. Put Backs
|
5.3%
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
4
|
P&R Roll Man
|
3.5%
|
0/2 (0%)
|
0
|
Handoff
|
1.7%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
0
|
Miscellaneous
|
1.7%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
2
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Temple
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Pts Per Possession
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
28
|
25
|
1.12
|
Isiah Maurice
|
14
|
13
|
1.09
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
8
|
8
|
1
|
Tyler Harris
|
6
|
6
|
1
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
4
|
10
|
0.44
|
Raynere Thornton
|
4
|
4
|
1
|
Antwann Jones
|
3
|
4
|
0.75
|
Mike Parks Jr
|
2
|
5
|
0.40
|
Alex Lomax
|
0
|
2
|
0