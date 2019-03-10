Inside the win: Memphis-Tulsa
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 66-63 victory over the Golden Hurricane.
This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
32.3%
|
2/20 (10%)
|
6
|
Transition
|
21%
|
6/13 (46.2%)
|
17
|
Cut
|
17.7%
|
6/11 (54.5%)
|
14
|
Off.Reb. Put Backs
|
9.7%
|
4/6 (66.7%)
|
9
|
Post Up
|
6.5%
|
3/4 (75%)
|
6
|
P&R Roll Man
|
4.8%
|
1/3 (33.3%)
|
2
|
Off Screen
|
3.2%
|
0/2 (0%)
|
0
|
Miscellaneous
|
3.2%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
6
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
1.6%
|
1/1 (100%)
|
6
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Tulsa
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Pts Per Possession
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
20
|
20
|
1
|
Tyler Harris
|
16
|
20
|
0.80
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
8
|
12
|
0.67
|
Antwann Jones
|
7
|
5
|
1.4
|
Isiah Maurice
|
5
|
4
|
0.60
|
Mike Parks Jr.
|
4
|
8
|
0.50
|
Raynere Thornton
|
4
|
7
|
0.57
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
2
|
8
|
0.25
|
Alex Lomax
|
0
|
3
|
0