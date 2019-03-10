Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-10 11:55:23 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Inside the win: Memphis-Tulsa

C9mxj31evmxyguef8mt8
Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 66-63 victory over the Golden Hurricane.

This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here. (Use Promo Code 50TSR to get 50% 0ff)

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

32.3%

2/20 (10%)

6

Transition

21%

6/13 (46.2%)

17

Cut

17.7%

6/11 (54.5%)

14

Off.Reb. Put Backs

9.7%

4/6 (66.7%)

9

Post Up

6.5%

3/4 (75%)

6

P&R Roll Man

4.8%

1/3 (33.3%)

2

Off Screen

3.2%

0/2 (0%)

0

Miscellaneous

3.2%

1/2 (50%)

6

P&R Ball Handler

1.6%

1/1 (100%)

6

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Tulsa

Znq60o9mlynwtlmo0yf0
Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Pts Per Possession

Jeremiah Martin

20

20

1

Tyler Harris

16

20

0.80

Kyvon Davenport

8

12

0.67

Antwann Jones

7

5

1.4

Isiah Maurice

5

4

0.60

Mike Parks Jr.

4

8

0.50

Raynere Thornton

4

7

0.57

Kareem Brewton Jr.

2

8

0.25

Alex Lomax

0

3

0
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}