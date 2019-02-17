Inside the Loss: Memphis-UCF
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 79-72 loss at UCF. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
29%
|
11/18 (61.1%)
|
29
|
Transition
|
22.6%
|
9/14 (64.3%)
|
21
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
17.7%
|
1/11 (9.1%)
|
2
|
Isolation
|
4.8%
|
0/3 (0%)
|
0
|
Cut
|
4.8%
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
6
|
P&R Roll Man
|
4.8%
|
0/3 (0%)
|
0
|
Off. Reb. Put Backs
|
4.8%
|
2/3 (66.7%)
|
6
|
Post Up
|
3.2%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
2
|
Handoff
|
3.2%
|
0/2 (0%)
|
0
|
Off Screen
|
3.2%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
3
|
Miscellaneous
|
1.6%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
3
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart at UCF
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|PPP
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
25
|
24
|
1.04
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
14
|
13
|
1.08
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
10
|
10
|
1.00
|
Raynere Thornton
|
7
|
7
|
1.00
|
Alex Lomax
|
6
|
5
|
1.2
|
Mike Parks Jr.
|
5
|
9
|
0.56
|
Isiah Maurice
|
3
|
7
|
0.43
|
Tyler Harris
|
2
|
7
|
0.29
|
Antwann Jones
|
0
|
2
|
0