Inside the Loss: Memphis-UCF

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 79-72 loss at UCF. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

29%

11/18 (61.1%)

29

Transition

22.6%

9/14 (64.3%)

21

P&R Ball Handler

17.7%

1/11 (9.1%)

2

Isolation

4.8%

0/3 (0%)

0

Cut

4.8%

2/3 (66.7%)

6

P&R Roll Man

4.8%

0/3 (0%)

0

Off. Reb. Put Backs

4.8%

2/3 (66.7%)

6

Post Up

3.2%

1/2 (50%)

2

Handoff

3.2%

0/2 (0%)

0

Off Screen

3.2%

1/2 (50%)

3

Miscellaneous

1.6%

0/1 (0%)

3

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart at UCF

Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions PPP

Jeremiah Martin

25

24

1.04

Kareem Brewton Jr.

14

13

1.08

Kyvon Davenport

10

10

1.00

Raynere Thornton

7

7

1.00

Alex Lomax

6

5

1.2

Mike Parks Jr.

5

9

0.56

Isiah Maurice

3

7

0.43

Tyler Harris

2

7

0.29

Antwann Jones

0

2

0
