Inside the Numbers: Memphis Tigers Football vs. Georgia State
About: With the help of our new partner Pro Football Focus, we provide an exclusive look at how Memphis and Georgia State stack up for this weekend's matchup.
Game Details
Memphis (1-1) vs. Georgia State (1-1)
Location: Liberty Bowl
Friday, September 14th at 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN, Jason Bennett (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Olivia Dekker (sideline)
Line: Memphis opened as a 23 pt favorite. Line is now -27 for Memphis as of 9/10/18
Memphis offense vs. Georgia State Defense
The highest graded starter for the Memphis Offense is RT Roger Joseph with a grade of 84.8. Joseph grades better as a pass blocker than a run blocker but not by much. He's been pretty solid in both games this year.
The highest rated starter for the Georgia State defense is Defensive End with a grade of 75.2.
Let's take a look at the starters
|Memphis Offense
|Season Grade
|Georgia State Defense
|Season Grade
|
Brady White- QB
|
83
|
Remy Lazarus- S
|
67.7
|
Darrell Henderson- RB
|
75.1
|
Ed Curney- ILB
|
61
|
Tony Pollard- TB
|
58.8
|
Chase Middleton- ILB
|
71.4
|
Pop Williams- WR
|
55.6
|
Jerome Smith- CB
|
69.6
|
Domante Coxie- WR
|
69.9
|
Cedric Stone- CB
|
71.4
|
Joey Magnifico- TE
|
66.6
|
DeAndre Applin- S
|
59.2
|
Trevon Tate- LT
|
73.8
|
Victor Heyward- OLB
|
65.7
|
Dylan Parham- LG
|
65.9
|
Javonte Lain- DE
|
64.3
|
Drew Kyser- C
|
73.8
|
Dontae Wilson- NG
|
58.4
|
Dustin Woodard- RG
|
69
|
Terry Thomas- DE
|
75.2
|
Roger Joseph- RT
|
84.8
|
Michael Shaw- OLB
|
54.4
Memphis Defense vs. Georgia State Offense
The highest graded starter for the Memphis Defense is LB JJ Russell. Russell grades out at 89.5. He's phenomenal at Run Defense grading out at 93.1.
The highest graded starter for the Georgia State Offense is WR Christian Owens. Owens graded out at 76.8
Let's take a look at the starters
|Memphis Defense
|Grade
|Georgia St Offense
|Grade
|
Tyrez Lindsey- S
|
69.2
|
Dan Ellington- QB
|
70.3
|
Curtis Akins- SAM
|
83.5
|
Tra Barnett- RB
|
53.8
|
TJ Carter- CB
|
86.2
|
Cornelius McCoy- WR
|
59.3
|
Tito Windham- CB
|
57.7
|
Christian Owens- WR
|
76.8
|
La’Andre Thomas- S
|
66
|
Penny Hart- WR
|
64.2
|
Austin Hall- STAR
|
72.4
|
Roger Carter- TE
|
53.1
|
Jackson Dillon- KAT
|
72.6
|
Hunter Atkinson- LT
|
68.7
|
O’Bryan Goodson- DT
|
61.6
|
Shamarious Gilmore- LG
|
70
|
Emmanuel Cooper- NT
|
71.3
|
Jamal Paxton- C
|
52.1
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
73
|
Gabe Mobley- RG
|
59.4
|
JJ Russell- WILL
|
89.5
|
Lucas Johnson- RT
|
67.1
Memphis' Special Teams vs. Georgia State's Special Teams
Tony Pollard is one kick off return away from tying the NCAA career mark but hasn't had much opportunity so far this year.
|Memphis
|Grade
|Georgia State
|Grade
|
Riley Patterson- K
|
61
|
Brandon Wright- K
|
60.7
|
Adam Williams- P
|
60
|
Brandon Wright- P
|
60.7
|
Tony Pollard- KR
|
60.7
|
Penny Hart- KR
|
60.6
|
Pop Williams- PR
|
60.9
|
Taz Bateman- PR
|
60.1