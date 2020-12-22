Inside the numbers: Tulsa vs Memphis
The Memphis Tigers dropped another game last night. This time it was a 56-49 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. With the help of Synergy Sports, we take a look at some of the numbers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news