Inside the Win: Memphis-ECU
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers did against the Pirates on the hardwood. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
28%
|
7/14 (50%)
|
19
|
Transition
|
22%
|
8/11 (72.7%)
|
18
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10%
|
3/5 (60%)
|
8
|
P&R Roll Man
|
10%
|
3/5 (60%)
|
7
|
Off Screen
|
8%
|
1/4 (25%)
|
2
|
Post Up
|
6%
|
3/3 (100%)
|
7
|
Isolation
|
4%
|
0/2 (0%)
|
5
|
Cut
|
4%
|
2/2 (100%)
|
7
|
Miscellaneous
|
4%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
6
|
Hand-off
|
2%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
0
|
Off Reb Put Back
|
2%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
0
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart at East Carolina
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|PPP
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
31
|
25
|
1.24
|
Mike Parks Jr
|
12
|
7
|
1.71
|
Isiah Maurice
|
9
|
8
|
1.12
|
Tyler Harris
|
8
|
11
|
0.73
|
Alex Lomax
|
7
|
5
|
1.40
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
5
|
10
|
0.50
|
Raynere Thornton
|
4
|
6
|
0.67
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
3
|
3
|
1