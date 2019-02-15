Ticker
Inside the Win: Memphis-ECU

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to show how the Tigers did against the Pirates on the hardwood.

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

28%

7/14 (50%)

19

Transition

22%

8/11 (72.7%)

18

P&R Ball Handler

10%

3/5 (60%)

8

P&R Roll Man

10%

3/5 (60%)

7

Off Screen

8%

1/4 (25%)

2

Post Up

6%

3/3 (100%)

7

Isolation

4%

0/2 (0%)

5

Cut

4%

2/2 (100%)

7

Miscellaneous

4%

1/2 (50%)

6

Hand-off

2%

0/1 (0%)

0

Off Reb Put Back

2%

0/1 (0%)

0

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart at East Carolina

Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions PPP

Jeremiah Martin

31

25

1.24

Mike Parks Jr

12

7

1.71

Isiah Maurice

9

8

1.12

Tyler Harris

8

11

0.73

Alex Lomax

7

5

1.40

Kareem Brewton Jr.

5

10

0.50

Raynere Thornton

4

6

0.67

Kyvon Davenport

3

3

1
