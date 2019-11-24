Inside the win: Memphis-Ole Miss
The #16th ranked Memphis Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels 87-86 to improve to 5-1 on the year.
In this article, we use different Synergy Sports charts to analyze the Tigers victory.
Let's first look at how Memphis ran it's offense.
How Memphis ran its offense
|Play Type
|% Of Time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Half Court
|
45.4%
|
23/49 (46.%)
|
65
|
Transition
|
9.3%
|
7/10 (70%)
|
22
|
Pick & Roll- Ball Handler
|
8.2%
|
3/9 (33.3%)
|
10
|
Isolation
|
8.2%
|
4/9 (44.4%)
|
12
|
Spot Up
|
7.4%
|
2/8 (25%)
|
6
|
Cut
|
6.5%
|
6/7 (85.7%)
|
12
|
Off. Reb. Put Back
|
4.6%
|
4/5 (80%)
|
10
|
Miscellaneous
|
2.8%
|
1/3 (33.3%)
|
7
|
Post Up
|
1.9%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
2
|
Hand Off
|
1.9%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
2
|
Pick & Roll- Roll Man
|
1.9%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
2
|
Off Screen
|
1.9%
|
0/2 (0%)
|
2