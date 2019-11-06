News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-06 19:41:32 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the Win: Memphis-SCST

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In this article, we use different Synergy Sports charts to analyze the Tigers 97-64 season opener against South Carolina State. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here (Get your 1st year for $9.01)

Memphis Tigers defeat SCST 97-64
Memphis Tigers defeat SCST 97-64 (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Half Court

41.1%

23/46 (50%)

62

Transition

17.9%

13/20 (65%)

35

Spot Up

8%

2/9 (22.2%)

7

Cut

6.25%

5/7 (71.4%)

11

Off. Reb.- Put Back

6.25%

5/7 (71.4%)

13

Pick and Roll BH

4.5%

3/5 (60%)

13

Pick and Roll- Roll Man

4.5%

3/5 (60%)

6

Isolation

3.6%

2/4 (50%)

4

Post Up

2.7%

1/3 (33%)

4

Off Screen

2.7%

0/3 (0%)

0

Miscellaneous

1.7%

1/2 (50%)

2

Handoff

.8%

1/1 (100%)

2

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs South Carolina State

Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Points Per Possession

James Wiseman

28

17

1.65

Precious Achiuwa

14

12

1.17

Jayden Hardaway

9

5

1.8

Lester Quinones

8

11

0.73

Damion Baugh

8

6

1.33

Boogie Ellis

8

9

0.89

Alex Lomax

8

7

1.14

Tyler Harris

5

9

0.56

D.J. Jeffries

5

4

1.25

Lance Thomas

4

7

0.57
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}