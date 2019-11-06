Inside the Win: Memphis-SCST
In this article, we use different Synergy Sports charts to analyze the Tigers 97-64 season opener against South Carolina State. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.
To upgrade to a premium subscription, Click Here (Get your 1st year for $9.01)
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Half Court
|
41.1%
|
23/46 (50%)
|
62
|
Transition
|
17.9%
|
13/20 (65%)
|
35
|
Spot Up
|
8%
|
2/9 (22.2%)
|
7
|
Cut
|
6.25%
|
5/7 (71.4%)
|
11
|
Off. Reb.- Put Back
|
6.25%
|
5/7 (71.4%)
|
13
|
Pick and Roll BH
|
4.5%
|
3/5 (60%)
|
13
|
Pick and Roll- Roll Man
|
4.5%
|
3/5 (60%)
|
6
|
Isolation
|
3.6%
|
2/4 (50%)
|
4
|
Post Up
|
2.7%
|
1/3 (33%)
|
4
|
Off Screen
|
2.7%
|
0/3 (0%)
|
0
|
Miscellaneous
|
1.7%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
2
|
Handoff
|
.8%
|
1/1 (100%)
|
2
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs South Carolina State
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Points Per Possession
|
James Wiseman
|
28
|
17
|
1.65
|
Precious Achiuwa
|
14
|
12
|
1.17
|
Jayden Hardaway
|
9
|
5
|
1.8
|
Lester Quinones
|
8
|
11
|
0.73
|
Damion Baugh
|
8
|
6
|
1.33
|
Boogie Ellis
|
8
|
9
|
0.89
|
Alex Lomax
|
8
|
7
|
1.14
|
Tyler Harris
|
5
|
9
|
0.56
|
D.J. Jeffries
|
5
|
4
|
1.25
|
Lance Thomas
|
4
|
7
|
0.57