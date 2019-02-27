Ticker
Inside the win: Memphis-Temple

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
@RivalsBmoss
Publisher

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 81-73 victory over Temple.

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Transition

19.6%

6/11 (54.5%)

19

Spot Up

16.1%

3/9 (33.3%)

11

Cut

12.5%

5/7 (71.4%)

10

P&R Ball Handler

10.7%

5/6 (83.3%)

11

P&R Roll Man

10.7%

3/6 (50%)

6

Off. Reb. Put Back

10.7%

3/6 (50%)

6

Isolation

8.9%

2/5 (40%)

6

Off Screen

5.4%

1/3 (33.3%)

2

Post Up

3.6%

0/2 (0%)

4

Miscellaneous

1.8%

0/1 (0%)

5

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Temple

Tf1rsaa8oc89gsbey7iq
Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Pts Per Possession

Jeremiah Martin

30

20

1.5

Kyvon Davenport

12

13

0.92

Antwann Jones

10

6

1.67

Raynere Thornton

8

7

1.14

Alex Lomax

6

8

0.75

Isiah Maurice

5

6

0.83

Kareem Brewton Jr.

4

9

0.44

Mike Parks Jr

4

7

0.57

Tyler Harris

2

7

0.29
