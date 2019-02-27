Inside the win: Memphis-Temple
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 81-73 victory over Temple.
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Transition
|
19.6%
|
6/11 (54.5%)
|
19
|
Spot Up
|
16.1%
|
3/9 (33.3%)
|
11
|
Cut
|
12.5%
|
5/7 (71.4%)
|
10
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
10.7%
|
5/6 (83.3%)
|
11
|
P&R Roll Man
|
10.7%
|
3/6 (50%)
|
6
|
Off. Reb. Put Back
|
10.7%
|
3/6 (50%)
|
6
|
Isolation
|
8.9%
|
2/5 (40%)
|
6
|
Off Screen
|
5.4%
|
1/3 (33.3%)
|
2
|
Post Up
|
3.6%
|
0/2 (0%)
|
4
|
Miscellaneous
|
1.8%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
5
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Temple
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Pts Per Possession
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
30
|
20
|
1.5
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
12
|
13
|
0.92
|
Antwann Jones
|
10
|
6
|
1.67
|
Raynere Thornton
|
8
|
7
|
1.14
|
Alex Lomax
|
6
|
8
|
0.75
|
Isiah Maurice
|
5
|
6
|
0.83
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
4
|
9
|
0.44
|
Mike Parks Jr
|
4
|
7
|
0.57
|
Tyler Harris
|
2
|
7
|
0.29