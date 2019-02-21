Inside the win: Memphis-Tulane
In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 102-76 victory over Tulane. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot Up
|
24.1%
|
9/19 (47.4%)
|
26
|
Transition
|
21.5%
|
12/17 (70.6%)
|
34
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
13.9%
|
4/11 (36.4%)
|
13
|
Off. Reb. Put Backs
|
11.4%
|
4/9 (44.4%)
|
8
|
Cut
|
8.9%
|
5/7 (71.4%)
|
10
|
Isolation
|
7.6%
|
2/6 (33.3%)
|
5
|
P&R Roll Man
|
3.8%
|
1/3 (33.3%)
|
3
|
Off Screen
|
3.8%
|
0/3 (0%)
|
0
|
Miscellaneous
|
2.5%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
3
|
Post Up
|
1.3%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
0
|
Handoff
|
1.3%
|
0/1 (0%)
|
0
Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Tulane
|Player
|Total Points
|Possessions
|Pts Per Possession
|
Jeremiah Martin
|
43
|
30
|
1.43
|
Tyler Harris
|
16
|
14
|
1.14
|
Raynere Thornton
|
14
|
11
|
1.27
|
Kareem Brewton Jr.
|
13
|
17
|
0.76
|
Kyvon Davenport
|
10
|
13
|
0.77
|
Mike Parks Jr.
|
6
|
10
|
0.60
|
Alex Lomax
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Isiah Maurice
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
Evin Olds
|
0
|
1
|
0