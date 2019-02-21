Ticker
Inside the win: Memphis-Tulane

In this article, we use different Synergy charts to analyze the Tigers 102-76 victory over Tulane. This is a free article, but for weeks moving forward, articles using Synergy Sports analytics will be premium articles.

How Memphis ran its offense
Play Type % of time FG / % Points

Spot Up

24.1%

9/19 (47.4%)

26

Transition

21.5%

12/17 (70.6%)

34

P&R Ball Handler

13.9%

4/11 (36.4%)

13

Off. Reb. Put Backs

11.4%

4/9 (44.4%)

8

Cut

8.9%

5/7 (71.4%)

10

Isolation

7.6%

2/6 (33.3%)

5

P&R Roll Man

3.8%

1/3 (33.3%)

3

Off Screen

3.8%

0/3 (0%)

0

Miscellaneous

2.5%

1/2 (50%)

3

Post Up

1.3%

0/1 (0%)

0

Handoff

1.3%

0/1 (0%)

0

Here's the Memphis Shot Chart vs Tulane

Overall Memphis Player Performance
Player Total Points Possessions Pts Per Possession

Jeremiah Martin

43

30

1.43

Tyler Harris

16

14

1.14

Raynere Thornton

14

11

1.27

Kareem Brewton Jr.

13

17

0.76

Kyvon Davenport

10

13

0.77

Mike Parks Jr.

6

10

0.60

Alex Lomax

0

1

0

Isiah Maurice

0

3

0

Evin Olds

0

1

0
