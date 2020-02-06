News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 11:34:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the win: Temple

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Lester Quinones matched his career high with 21 points as he helped the Memphis Tigers defeat the Temple Owls 79-65. Memphis improves to 17-5 on the year and a 6-3 conference record. Let's take a ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}