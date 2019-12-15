News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 12:25:18 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Inside the win: Tennessee

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The #13th ranked Memphis Tigers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville 51-47 to improve to 9-1 on the year. In this article, we use different Synergy Sports charts to analyze the Tigers vic...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}