Inside the Win: UConn-Memphis
TigerSportsReport went through the analytics of the 78-71 victory over UConn. Here's what we found.
How Memphis ran its offense
|Play Type
|% of time
|FG / %
|Points
|
Spot up
|
37.5%
|
7/21 (33.3%)
|
20
|
Transition
|
21.4%
|
6/12 (50%)
|
16
|
Cut
|
12.5%
|
5/7 (71.4%)
|
10
|
Off. Reb. Put Back
|
8.9%
|
3/5 (60%)
|
9
|
P&R Ball Handler
|
5.4%
|
3/3 (100%)
|
6
|
Isolation
|
5.4%
|
0/3 (0%)
|
1
|
Post Up
|
3.6%
|
1/2 (50%)
|
2
|
Pick & Roll
|
3.6%
|
2/2 (100%)
|
5
|
Miscellaneous
|
1.8
|
0/1 (0%)
|
9
