Instant Analysis: Memphis Tops Arkansas State 55-50

What a wild and high scoring game. At halftime it was 34-23. I thought the Tigers played extremely well up to that point on both sides of the ball.



Offense gained 428 in the 1st half and the defense gave up 283. Then the 2nd half happened.

Lets be honest. The 3rd quarter was OK. You only scored 7 but you only gave up 7 too. Arkansas State was 0-3 on 3rd down in the 3rd quarter.



It was the 4th quarter where the Tigers defense became shredded cheese. The Tigers were outscored 20-14 and out gained 258-145.