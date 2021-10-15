Instant Analysis- Memphis vs Navy
Two teams that appeared to be headed in opposite directions met at the Liberty Bowl on Thursday night.And it was the team with recent struggles that came out on top.Using a stingy defense and an of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news