The Memphis Tigers scored early and often in the first half against the Mercer Bears.

Memphis scored on all seven first half possessions. They dominated in every aspect of the game in the first half. The Tigers led 56-0 at the half and racked up 530 total yards while Mercer could only muster up 37.

Brady White went 22-for-28 for 358 yards and 5 touchdowns in the game (all in the first half).

The Tigers racked up 752 yards of offense on their way to a 66-14 win.

Darrell Henderson picked up where he left off from last year when he was 3rd in the NCAA with 8.88 yards per carry average. Henderson had 76 yards on 9 carries and 1 touchdown.



