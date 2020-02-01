Isaac Bruce became the first Memphis Tiger to be inducted into Canton. Bruce came to Memphis from the JUCO ranks in 1992 and had himself a productive career at Memphis.

His first year at Memphis the Tigers went 6-5. One might think that's just average. But when you look at the schedule and dissect the results, the Tigers actually had a very good team. Those 5 losses were by a combined 17 points. That's it. They lost to #24 Miss State by 4 and lost to #23 Tennessee by 5. Not bad losses whatsoever.