Isaac Bruce makes Pro Football Hall of Fame
Isaac Bruce became the first Memphis Tiger to be inducted into Canton. Bruce came to Memphis from the JUCO ranks in 1992 and had himself a productive career at Memphis.
His first year at Memphis the Tigers went 6-5. One might think that's just average. But when you look at the schedule and dissect the results, the Tigers actually had a very good team. Those 5 losses were by a combined 17 points. That's it. They lost to #24 Miss State by 4 and lost to #23 Tennessee by 5. Not bad losses whatsoever.
His senior year saw him do something no wide receiver had ever done at Memphis. He posted over 1,000 receiving yards. He finished with 74 catches for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns
Bruce was drafted by the Rams in the 2nd round and spent 16 years in the NFL helping the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV.
When Bruce retired he was ranked as the NFL's second all-time leading receiver with 1,024 receptions for 15,209 yards and 91 touchdowns. He went to the Pro Bowl four times and his number 80 was retired by the Rams.