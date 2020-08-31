After a long six months without college sports, college football season is finally upon us, and by gosh, it feels right. Saturday night, we got a preview of what college football will look like this fall, as Austin Peay and Central Arkansas slugged it out in a week zero showdown in Montgomery, Alabama.

Now some of you might ask, what does a matchup between two FCS programs have to do with Memphis? Quite honestly, it means a lot, both Austin Peay and Central Arkansas took a plunge to be the first two programs to play in the middle of the pandemic and going up against the narrative that college football should not be played this fall. The game itself was a smashing hit throughout the entire college football world, with viewership numbers through the roof.

For Memphis, they will kick off the 2020 campaign on Saturday night at the Liberty Bowl as the Tigers welcome regional rival Arkansas State to the bowl for a primetime ESPN game.

If you're one of the lucky few that are fortunate enough to be there on Saturday night, there are a few things that you need to know as college football during the pandemic is slowly reintroduced to America.

First, you and your family will be apart of history, not only will you be one of the few allowed into the stadium, but you will also be witnessing the first college sporting event in the state of Tennessee since March.

Second, there will be no tailgating what's so ever on the grounds of the Liberty Bowl. However, nothing says you can't tailgate before you travel down to the Liberty Bowl, so in terms gather your family and have a good time in the backyard of your choice before heading down to cheer on the Tigers.

Third, expect the unexpected, it's going to be weird at first cheering with a mask and being socially distant from other fans in attendance, but nothing says you still can't have fun. Get creative in the way that you and your family cheer on the Tigers this fall. Maybe have a mask contest with other fans to see who can come up with the most creative Memphis mask with the winner winning some kind of prize.

Lastly, and most importantly just have fun. Let the game on the field take you away from the daily struggles that all of us have faced over the last six months. It's been a long journey and one that many of us didn't think we would ever see the end of, however, here we are.

This week might seem a bit weird, but it will also feel normal as we inch closer to the kickoff of Memphis and Arkansas State.

The Tigers and Red Wolves are slated for primetime 7:00 P.M. kickoff and will be televised on ESPN.