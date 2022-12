Hutchinson Tight End Jamauri Chislom made his commitment known today via social media announcing he's committed to Memphis.

"It was a great visit. I had fun with the family, coaches, and some of players. They showed me around the city and all the things Memphis holds. I think the Tigers are a good fit they use their TEs a lot in their scheme on and off the ball, very similar to what I was doing at Hutch."

David Glidden and Brad Salem were his main recruiters and Chislom built a bond with them.

"Great guys they showed me how things work at Memphis and what I should be prepared for and how I will be used."