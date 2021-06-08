James Quinnelly commits to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers picked up their 3rd commitment of the 2022 class when Daphne (AL) Defensive End James Quinnelly made his choice public via social media.

Why Memphis?

"The coaches, the players, the environment and the facilities they have are top tier and I feel like that was the best place for me to succeed," Quinnelly told TigerSportsReport.

His primary recruiter is Memphis defensive line coach Kyle Pope and Quinnelly built a bond with him.

"I think he’s as good as they come and he’s coached a lot of people in the NFL. He’s seen it all and I feel like he can develop me to my highest potential."

Quinnelly chose Memphis over LaTech, MTSU, and Southern Miss.