The James Wiseman era is over at Memphis after three games.

The 18 year old announced on his instagram page that he is leaving the University of Memphis so he can begin preparing for the NBA draft.

In his three games at Memphis he averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Wiseman was set to return from a 12-game suspension on January 12th. He served 7 games before making the announcement.

