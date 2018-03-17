Today marked the first day of spring practice for the Memphis football team but it also hosted recruits for Junior Day.

3* quarterback Sheldon Layman from Mobile (AL) attended and came away impressed. What was his favorite part?

"How honest the coaches were. They don’t promise you anything. You need to come in and work and they’ll play the best guy. Doesn’t matter what class your in."

Local Cornerback from Mitchell High Caylon McKnuckle enjoyed the Jr. Day.

"It was great! I loved it, the coaching staff is great. The team is one huge family."

McKnuckle added, "I had more than 1 favorite part of it. I like the energy the team had & the way coaches was telling us how their program works."

Germantown (TN) Cornerback Jalon Greer loved the visit and picked up some pointers.

"I really enjoyed watching the coaches coach. It was exciting to see how they coach their players and I also learned a couple things I could try to work on myself as a db. I also enjoyed listening to Coach Norvell’s speech on what they offer as a program."

