The Memphis Tigers defensive line got a big boost today when 3-star Derick Hunter announced his commitment via Instagram.

"Thank you for your support just keep your distance when you notice me 🔵⚪️🐅 #ALLIN" he said in the Instagram post

Hunter played his first three seasons at Texas A&M before taking the JUCO route. He recorded 29 total tackles, 8 TFL's, and 4 sacks for Hinds C.C. this season.

He chose Memphis over Arkansas, Arizona, Auburn, Colorado, and other P5 programs.



After Hunter's commitment, the Tigers now rank 48th in the Rivals Team rankings for the 2023 class.

