Memphis picked up commitment from JUCO Offensive Linemen Brian Thomas from Hutchinson C.C.

"Memphis has always been like a second home to me. The staff over there is amazing and they definitely show that they genuinely care about there players. This program is on the rise and I'm thankful to have a opportunity to be apart of it," Thomas told TigerSportsReport.

If you watched Last Chance U on Netflix you'll see a clip of Thomas blocking when Hutchinson scored after halftime. Starting around the 50:45 mark into the episode is where you'll see Thomas playing left tackle.

Coach Silverfield is his primary recruiter and is a big part of why Thomas committed.

"He’s an awesome coach and I can’t wait to work with him."

The 6-foot-4 Tackle said Memphis was a school he'd been watching and when that official offer came, he committed immediately.

Thomas said he will sign in December.

