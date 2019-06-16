News More News
Khi Mathieu commits to Memphis

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher

The Memphis Tigers got another commitment of need when three-star Khi Mathieu posted on social media that he committed to Memphis.

Mathieu chose Memphis over Nebraska, Colorado, Tennessee, and Kentucky.

Why Memphis?

"Memphis a great school and I would love to be a part of a great organization. I just want to be apart of a family/ brotherhood," he told TigerSportsReport.

Check out this catch by Mathieu

Coach John Simon is his main recruiter and Mathieu has a lot of respect and love for Simon.

"Coach Simon showed me a lot of love and I feel like this is the place for me to be. I fit right into the offense."

With his commitment, the Tigers now have 5 commitments for the 2020 class.

