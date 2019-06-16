Khi Mathieu commits to Memphis
The Memphis Tigers got another commitment of need when three-star Khi Mathieu posted on social media that he committed to Memphis.
100% Committed 🔵🙏🏾🐅 #MemphisTigers #UniversityofMemphis pic.twitter.com/iSOmloh5AA— Khi Mathieu (@_JUMPMAN3) June 16, 2019
Mathieu chose Memphis over Nebraska, Colorado, Tennessee, and Kentucky.
Why Memphis?
"Memphis a great school and I would love to be a part of a great organization. I just want to be apart of a family/ brotherhood," he told TigerSportsReport.
Check out this catch by Mathieu
Coach John Simon is his main recruiter and Mathieu has a lot of respect and love for Simon.
"Coach Simon showed me a lot of love and I feel like this is the place for me to be. I fit right into the offense."
With his commitment, the Tigers now have 5 commitments for the 2020 class.