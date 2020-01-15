John Martin was the first to report the news and TigerSportsReport was able to confirm.

Ryan Silverfield has found his new defensive line coach. Memphis is expected to hire Liberty's linebacker coach Kyle Pope to coach the Tigers defensive line.

Before his one season at Liberty, Pope was a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2017 and 2018. He helped the Crimson Tide in assisting with the defensive line. The Tide went to back to back national title games and won the title in 2017.

Pope is a young, energetic coach that is highly regarded in the coaching world. Former Memphis linebacker coach Scott Symons is the defensive coordinator at Liberty. What are his thoughts on Pope as a coach?

"Great energy, passion. Teacher, good knowledge of the game for a young coach," Symons told TigerSportsReport.



3-star defensive end Stephen Sings was committed to Virginia Tech and then flipped to Liberty two days ago. Now that Pope is at Memphis time will tell if Sings will stick to his Liberty commitment or look to flip to Memphis.