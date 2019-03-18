It was a mixed bag for the Memphis Tiger softball team last week going (4-3) over seven games. They started off the week with a 4-2 victory over IUPUI in a game that was rescheduled from the weekend due to inclement weather. Things then took a turn in the opposite direction with the Tigers dropping their next three, struggling to consistently put runs on the board.

They fell 8-0 at nationally ranked Ole Miss Wednesday afternoon. On Friday they began their final home tournament of the season, the Tiger Softball Classic, in which they uncharacteristically dropped both games of a double header losing 2-1 to North Alabama and 6-3 to Murray St.

They bounced back in a major way on Saturday getting the better of #10 Texas Tech 5-3, netting their first victory over a top ten team in program history and only their fourth over a top 25 team behind two 2RBI HRs from Ashley Threatt and Regan Hadley. Delaney Smith also added two hits and a run from the leadoff spot in the win. They finished off the day with an 8-2 victory over the Maine Black Bears on the back end of the double header. On Sunday they made it three in a row avenging Friday’s loss to Murray St. beating the Racers 9-5 in a back and forth affair. A big day for DH Ryleigh Aungst with 3 hits, including a HR to left center, 2 runs and 2 RBIs. Smith and Threatt also added 2 hits an RBI and a run a piece.

(15-12) Memphis has another opportunity for a big win which would be only their fifth in program history over a top 25 team as they welcome the 17th ranked (20-7) Oklahoma St. Cowgirls to the Tiger Softball Complex this evening. They are currently on a two game losing streak falling 8-4 and 10-1 at Ole Miss over the weekend.

Oklahoma St. will present quite the challenge for the Tigers as they bat .302 as a team scoring 167 runs with 41 homers on the season. They have power all over the lineup but are led average wise by Fr. OF Chyenne Factor .463 with 19 hits, 12 runs, 5 HRs and 18 RBIs. Sr. IF Madi Sue Montgomery is batting .342 with 26 hits, 20 runs, 4HRs and 26 RBIs. Sr. P/UTL Samantha Show bats .337 with 28 hits, 19 runs, 8 HRs and 26 RBIs. So. INF Sydney Pennington has also added seven homers on the season.

If there is any weakness with this Cowgirls squad it’s that teams have been able to put runs on the board against them at times. If the Tigers can make consistent contact, advance their runners and pitch somewhere around their team ERA of .297 they’ll have a chance to win the game. Delaney Smith, Ryleigh Aungst and Regan Hadley have really been swinging the bat well as of late. Coach Natalie Poole’s squad will need more of that this evening to emerge victorious.

What : Memphis Softball vs. #17 Oklahoma St.

Where : Tiger Softball Complex

When : Today 5pm