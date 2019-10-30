The Lady Tigers defeated the CBU Lady Bucs on Wednesday evening 71-61 at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Head coach Melissa McFerrin told me late last week that they were “coming after people this year” and you could certainly see that on display this evening.

Memphis forced 17 turnovers, had 10 steals and 12 fast break points in the first half. They held the Lady Bucs to 29% shooting as SR guard Gazmyne Herndon pushed the pace at every opportunity from the PG position. She was the catalyst on defense infusing energy into her team all night long. “It starts on the defensive end. I pride myself on playing defense.” Herndon told me after the game. She paced the Tigers with 11pts 5rebs 5asts 3stls and a block on the evening.

It wasn’t all pretty though, as the Tigers turned the ball over 9 times themselves, luckily only resulting in 3 CBU points. Memphis wasn’t much better as they go 13-36 from the field for 33% shooting in the first half.

Canadian JUCO Julan McDonald took a shot to the face in the first half and would leave the game. She returned in the second half with a face mask. “She’s tough, a player that can take a shot like that and return “She is resilient” Coach McFerrin said after the game.

Memphis would maintain their lead in the second half as CBU never got any closer than 7pts. Freshman Lanetta Williams finished with 10pts 4rebs 1ast 1blk 1stl. “I think I played pretty well.My teammates helped me out a lot on the floor. I was just excited to get out there” she said after the game.

“I liked our energy. I didn’t really like our organization and rotations on defense. We want to play up the floor but we don’t really do it that well yet. Once we figure it out I think that’ll play really well for us.”

Juco transfer F Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu just missed a double double finishing with 9pts 13rebs 2asts 3stls. Big night for CBU’s returning leading scorer Brynne Lytle finishing with 29pts. Memphis will open the regular season next Tuesday night 5pm at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse against Alcorn St.