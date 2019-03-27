Memphis softball will try to pack up the momentum from a 2-1 series win over ECU this weekend to open AAC play and take it on the road. “We’re all feeling pretty good. We’re on a high, and we wanna keep going and keep progressing each day” Tiger sophomore Baylee Smith said after Sunday’s win.

Smith received her third AAC honor, being named to the American Conference weekly honor roll for the 2nd time this season and was also named AAC player of the week earlier in the year. She suffered an injury a couple of weeks back and missed a game. She’s been trying to get back into a groove and certainly appeared to just that this past week with 5 hits 7 runs. “I think she did a great job this weekend of coming out focused. She covered both sides of the plate really well and was calm even with two strikes. I would definitely say she is back” coach Natalie Poole said of Baylee on Sunday.

(17-14) Memphis will travel to (12-15) Murray St. for a mid-week clash against the Lady Racers. This will be the 3rd meeting between the two teams. They faced off twice during the Tiger Classic, with the Racers winning 6-3 in the first contest. The Tigers won the second matchup 9-5, behind a big day from Fr. infielder Ryleigh Aungst, going 3-4 including a HR and 2 RBIs.

The Racers are 3-1 at home with their only loss coming back on March 10th in the Racer Classic 10-7 at the hands of the UNI Panthers.

They are led by Sr. infielder Lillie Goetz who leads the team with a .342 batting average, second on the team in hits with 26 (3 HRs) and first in RBIs with 23. Sr. infielder Brenna Finck is 2nd on the team in batting average at .330 and a team leading 30 hits (1 HR). Sr. C Madison Culver is second on the team in RBIs at 21, with a team leading 5 homers.

The Tigers are paced by So. Baylee Smith’s .390 batting average, a team leading 32 hits, 21 RBIs (2nd on the team) and 4 HRs. So. Delaney Smith has been a great table setter for the Tigers with 31 hits (2nd on the team) on the year. Sr. Regan Hadley has been a consistent run producer for Memphis owning a team leading 25 RBIs and 4 HRs. So. Ryleigh Aungst has really been hot at the plate now 2nd on the team with a .333 batting average and 4 HRs.

The Memphis pitching staff was terrific over the weekend and now have a season low 2.90 team ERA. So. Mariah Nichols and Sr. Bayleigh Wisher have been innings eaters for the Tigers. Jr. Karli Perque has really put in strong work as of late as well. The Lady Racer pitching staff has shown a tendency to give up runs with a 4.14 team ERA.If the Tigers continue to make solid contact and carry over the momentum from this weekend I think they’ll have a great shot to hand Murray St. their 2nd loss on the home field and win their first true road game this season, where they are currently (0-5).

What : Memphis Softball @ Murray St.

When : Today 4pm (ESPN+)

Where : Racer Field Murray, KY