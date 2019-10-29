The Lady Tigers will hit the Elma Roane Fieldhouse floor for the first time this season on Wednesday night, as the they’ll host the CBU Lady Bucs in exhibition action.

It’s been an interesting offseason for the Memphis women’s basketball program. Amid allegations of misconduct pertaining to the treatment of former players that led to an internal investigation, head coach Melissa McFerrin put together the best recruiting class in program history.

At the top of the class there is some local flavor with the “Twin Towers” sisters Lanetta and Lanyce Williams out of Arlington as well as one of the best shooters in Shelby-metro history Madison Griggs formerly of Houston high school. “It’s always important to tap into the local talent, and it was really an emphasis of ours” McFerrin said.

The Tigers continue to tap into that Canadian pipeline that started with former Tigers Cheyenne Creighton and Jasmine James by bringing in G Aerial Wilson and G/F Julan McDonald both out of Ontario. Both players are expected to be integral parts of the Memphis rotation this season and gives coach McFerrin size at the guard positions.

Of this extremely talented eight woman class ,coach McFerrin stated to me that she’s probably been most impressed with JUCO post Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu who she expects to have a big impact day one.

Memphis returns it’s two most productive players from last season in now sophomore Jamirah Shutes, who led last year’s squad in scoring (13.9ppg) and was named to the AAC All-Rookie team. Returning junior Alana Davis did big work in the paint for the Tigers last season averaging 11.8ppg 7.7rpg.

Despite not attempting a three pointer last season Davis reigned victorious in the three point competition at Memphis Madness. I asked coach McFerrin if that’s a new wrinkle in her game we could see at Elma Roane Fieldhouse this season. “I don’t know (laughs) , we’ve talked about it.” “I think we could definitely see her taking more shots out of the high post.”

Senior Guard Gazmyne Herndon really came into her own during the second half of last season taking over point guard duties after previous starter Taylor Barnes left the program. She’ll look to carry that momentum into this season. Developing second year players G Malainna White and C Camille Buckhanon also return and are expected to be contributors as well.

The CBU Lady Bucs are led by junior PG Brynne Lytle (16.4ppg 4.8rpg 2.4apg last season). They were picked to finish 12th of 13 teams in the Div. II Gulf South Conference.



The Tigers were picked to finish 8th of 12 teams in the AAC preseason poll. They’ll open the regular season Tuesday November 5th at the Elma Roane Fieldhouse against Alcorn St. 5pm





What : Memphis vs. CBU (Exhibition)

Where : Elma Roane Fieldhouse

When : Wednesday 7pm



