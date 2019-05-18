Since the hiring of Penny Hardaway, the College Basketball world has turned their eyes to the 901 as Penny has completely resurrected a sleeping giant. Sure, Memphis isn't a " Blue Blood" or ever will be one, but you know it's time to let Tiger Nation have their moment in the spotlight. It's been a long time coming for Memphis and they deserve this moment.

For a city as hard working and blue collar as Memphis, it's only appropriate to have a coach that matches that level of intensity during both the games and on the recruiting trail.

Unless you've been living under a rock somewhere, you have heard and noticed the culture change that has taken place surrounding the Memphis Basketball program. With the latest signing of Precious Achiuwa, the Tigers now sit on the top spot of the 2019 College Basketball recruiting rankings, which means on paper the Tigers are now favorites to make a deep run in the Tournament and quite possibly a trip to Atlanta for the Final Four next March.

With a recruiting class like that and the facilities that the Tigers have, there is no reason as to why they can't be the next Florida or any team of that nature. Never a " Blue Blood" but always in the conversation for Final Fours and Conference Championships.

To the " Blue Bloods" of College Basketball and other programs across the country let Memphis have their moment. They aren't trying to take your crown or steal your thunder, they are simply trying to make a city believe again. A city that many have written off as too dangerous, or too blue collar. The city of Memphis has waited a lifetime to truly be proud of saying " I'm from the 901" and you know what, they deserve this, they deserve to have one of their own running the show. They deserve to have a little attention and a little spotlight.

Penny Hardaway might not lead the Tigers to a National Championship, but he has given the city of Memphis hope. Hope in a better future, a hope to escape poverty, a hope of pride for where you come from, and a hope in a city. Coach Penny has taught kids across the 901 the value of hard work and the value of being prideful of where you come from. For that, Memphis will be forever grateful no matter what happens on the hardwood.

These Tigers are here to stay.