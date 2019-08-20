Houston, Texas:

The Houston Cougars head into the 2019 season looking to open a new chapter in the programs storied history. With a new head coach in Dana Holgorsen taking over the program the excitement for 2019 as hit a record high.

Dana Holgorsen takes over the program after eight impressive seasons with the West Virginia Mountaineers. During his time at West Virginia, he led the Mountaineers to a 61-41 record and only one losing season in 2012. Coach Holgorsen was 2-5 in Bowl games during his tenure as West Virginia Head Coach.

Under Coach Holgorsen, the offense should explode in 2019 with eight returning starters from the 2018 season. D'eriq King returns to the quarterback position to lead the Cougars in 2019 after having a breakout 2018 season. Under Coach Holgorsen, King is expected by many to put up Heisman worthy numbers.

Other notables to watch out for in 2019 on the offensive side of the ball, Senior Running back Patrick Carr, and Senior Wide Courtney Lark. These two guys will be the difference-maker in competing for an AAC West crown and just an average season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cougars return just four from the 2018 sqaud. Losing Ed Oliver and five others will likely be the Achilles heel for the Cougars in 2019. Sure, Houston will be able to score a lot of points in 2019 but they will also give up quite a bunch as well. This will be a defense that is depleted and will end up being a rebuild.

The 2019 Houston Cougars will be a very strong offensive team who will leave some to worry, but the defense is too depleted to compete at the top levels of the American Athletic Conference. 2019 will be a rebuilding year for first year Head Coach Dana Holgorsen and his team.

The Houston Cougars will open their season on Sunday, September 1st when the Cougars will travel to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners.

Memphis will travel to Houston to face the Cougars on Saturday, November 16th.