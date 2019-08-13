Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Coming off an 8-5 season and head coaching changes the Temple Owls are looking to compete in a stacked AAC East. With fourteen returning starters the run at a 5th straight bowl game in 2019 for the Owls is looking to be more and more likely as we inch closer to August 31st.

The Owls will look to former Northern Illinois Head Coach, Rod Carey to lead this team in 2019. Carey who led the Huskies to a 52-30 overall record and a spot in the 2013 Discover Orange Bowl, took over the Temple program on January 11th, 2019.

With Anthony Russo returning at Quarterback and Isaiah Wright at Wide Receiver this Temple offense could turn out to be one of the most potent in the AAC. On top of those two returning players, this season to the offense is five other key players, who played a massive role in the eight-win season in 2018. On average, Temple had 410 yards per game and scored 34.9 per game, and 2019 should be no different.

On defense, Temple returns seven players for the upcoming 2019 season. On the defensive line, the Owls return, Dan Archilbong and Quincy Roche. Both of these guys have been proven leaders throughout the spring and into the summer camps. When it comes to the linebacker core, Temple has the best unit in the AAC with all of their starters returning including Shaun Bradley who led the linebacker unit with 78 tackles last season, and Sam Franklin who also led the unit with four sacks in 2018.

The schedule stacks up quite nicely for the Owls in 2019 with the bye weeks falling in week two and week ten. Temple will have both Memphis and UCF at home, and USF and Cincinnati on the road.

Despite having a brand new Head Coach in Rod Carey, who recently left Northern Illinois for his current position at Temple, this team has enough talent to make a lot of noise within the American Athletic Conference. Temple will start their 2019 season on August 31st when the Bucknell Bison travel to Philadelphia. Coming into the 2019 season, Temple is considered to be the dark horse of the AAC East.