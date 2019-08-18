Storrs, Connecticut:

Coming into their final season in the AAC the UCONN Huskies look to find consistency after finishing the 2018 campaign with a bleak 1-11 overall record, with the sole win coming against an FCS foe in Rhode Island.

The UCONN Huskies are looking to snap a four year bowl drought for the second time in 10 years.

On offense, the Huskies return six starters from the 2018 season. The Huskies start 2019 with a brand new offensive coordinator for the 7th time in seven years. UCONN will return Marvin Washington at quarterback, Washington played in three games last season. The Huskies also return Matt Peart who is a key member of the offensive line.

On the other side of the ball, UCONN returns ten starters from the 2018 season. Including star defensive back Tyler Coyle who led the team with 107 tackles last season.

This will be a much improved defensive unit for the Huskies in 2019 but will likely still struggle to compete at a high level with teams like Cincinnati and UCF on the schedule in 2019.

With the season opener on the horizon for the Huskies, fans across Storrs, Connecticut are anxious to see if this team can win a few more games than last season. With that being said, the only way to go in this situation is to rise from the ashes of the 2018 season. The Huskies will welcome Wagner to Storrs, Connecticut on August, 29th to begin their 2019 season.