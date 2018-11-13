Memphis (1-1) traveled to #22 LSU (3-0) and wasn't expected to win. LSU opened as a 11 point favorite and the young Memphis Tigers held their own.



LSU won the game 85-76 but they had to work for it. Tremont Waters was held scoreless in the first half and finished the game with 8 points. He scored 18 in last years win over Memphis.

Tyler Harris didn't have a basket in the Tigers season opener but made up for it against LSU.

Harris led all scorers with 20 points and hit 6 three-pointers.



Memphis was competitive throughout the game. They were within 2 with 4 minutes left in the first half but LSU went on a 12-3 run and LSU wnet into the half leading 48-39.

Memphis came out in the 2nd half on fire and took a 54-52 lead with 13:56 to go in the game but couldn't hold on.



Jeremiah Martin chipped in 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Kyvon Davenport had 30 points and only 1 turnover in the Tigers season opener but only managed 10 points and 5 turnovers tonight.



There's a lot to improve on but also a lot to be excited about.



Next up for Memphis is Yale this Saturday night, 7pm CST tip-off.

