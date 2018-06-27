Pearl River C.C. quarterback Markevion Quinn is the latest commitment for the Memphis Tigers.

Quinn, 6-foot-3 190 lbs., chose Memphis over New Mexico and UTSA. He was offered by Memphis just a few weeks ago and it didn't take long for him to make up his mind on where he wanted to be.

"I really like Memphis. It’s really home to me, I have my mom and aunt there. Plus, I feel like the system fits me," Quinn told TigerSportsReport.

"I enjoy being around the coaches and I want to be coached by Coach Norvell and Coach Dillingham."

Quinn models his game after former Texas quarterback Vince Young and says his strength is his ability to create. He'll use his legs to make the play but he has the mental balance not to look for the run first.

"I want to be able to use my legs when I need them but I want to throw."

Quinn is the second quarterback to commit in the 2019 class. He had 943 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions with a completion percentage of 48%. He also rushed for 879 yards with 17 touchdowns.

