The Memphis Tigers (4-4) bounced back from the loss to #20 Texas Tech.

Jeremiah Martin and Tyler Harris scored 22 points apiece and Memphis used a 25-4 run to close the first half.



They carried that first half lead to a 88-80 victory over a solid South Dakota State (7-3) team.

Harris continued his hot streak from downtown shooting 44% from beyond the arc. Martin had 4 assists and 3 steals.

One of the areas the Coach Hardaway wanted his team to improve on was getting to the basket. The Tigers did with 44 points in the paint.

The Tigers also out-rebounded the Jackrabbits 36-32.

The Tiger defense did a great job limiting South Dakota State's two time honorable mention All-Americam Mike Daum to 18 points. Daum was averaging 24.

Memphis got 24 points from their bench with Isaiah Maurice getting 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Memphis will now prepare for the 6-2 UAB Blazers. Both Memphis and UAB have played the Charleston Cougars this year. The Blazers lost by 23 while Memphis lost by 3.



Tip-off for the UAB game will be 11am and can be seen on ESPN3.

