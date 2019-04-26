Memphis remains in the mix for Precious Achiuwa.

Dan McDonald is back with his weekend primer, McDonald's Nuggets. This week’s edition offers up an observation about the evolving world of basketball recruiting, a prediction about Memphis, a recruiting note on a hot graduate transfer - and more. MORE: Wednesday Leftovers | 3-Point Play

WHAT’S ON MY MIND: College basketball recruiting has changed quickly

I’ve been covering basketball recruiting for Rivals.com for almost 10 years. For the first, let’s say, eight years, the recruiting game didn’t really change much. The prospects ranked at the very top held out to the late signing period to see what happened with draft defections at the top programs. The next tier of prospects mostly committed between August and November of their senior year, with some getting decisions out of the way earlier. Coaching changes would shuffle it up a little bit, but not a ton. In rare cases, programs took a transfer or a graduate transfer to fill a spot late. In the past two years, it feels like the entire process has changed. Instead of programs building out a roster, it feels more like free agency and putting a team together on a yearly basis. If your school isn’t involved in the transfer game, you’re being left behind. This time of year, I used to get calls from college coaches asking what rising juniors and seniors they should be checking out during the upcoming live periods. Now I’m taking more calls from coaches still piecing together this year’s roster with available seniors or transfers than I am with prospects in the 2020 or 2021 class. This isn’t meant to be a criticism of the current state of college basketball. It’s just crazy to me how quickly the sport we all love has changed.

PREDICTION: Memphis could finish really strong

RECRUITING NOTE: Keeling down to two

Christian Keeling, a graduate transfer from Charleston Southern, has been one of the hottest transfer targets in the country. He originally trimmed his list down to five, with Clemson, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State and Purdue remaining. Clemson, Georgia Tech and North Carolina all received official visits, and now Keeling is ready to make his decision on May 12. He’s done with official visits after some talk of him potentially taking a trip to NC State. Georgia Tech is out after receiving a commitment from Bubba Parham from VMI. Clemson and North Carolina remain on the list, and the likely destination from what I’m hearing is North Carolina.

COMMITMENT(S) OF THE WEEK: Big week on Tobacco Road

Anthony Harris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)