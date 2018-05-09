University of Memphis basketball coach Penny Hardaway has added another piece to his first recruiting class.



The Tigers announced Wednesday that David Wingett, a 6-7 shooting guard/forward from Winnebago, Nebraska, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for the UofM next season. Wingett receives the final scholarship available for Hardaway's 2018 class.



Wingett led Winnebago High School to the 2015 Class C-1 state championship and averaged 20.8 points and 4.9 rebounds during his career. He spent a post-graduate year last season at Bull City Prep Academy in Durham, N.C., where he averaged 25.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks.



Wingett finished his career at Winnebago as the second-leading scorer in Nebraska prep history. He had more than 2,200 points. The left-handed shooter is a Native American and a member of the Winnebago Tribe.



At Bull City, Wingett was an effective shooter from beyond the arc, where he shot 47 percent. In a Nov. 18 victory over Orangeburg Prep Academy (S.C.), Wingett went 8-of-8 from three-point range.



Wingett becomes a member of a recruiting class at Memphis that includes Isaiah Maurice, a former Bull City Prep player. The UofM's other 2018 signees are Antwann Jones, Memphis-area standouts Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris and Hardaway's son, Jayden.