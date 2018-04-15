Coach Hardaway added two more commits Sunday night. A source told TigerSportsReport earlier in the night (found here) and now multiple outlets report that 4* Guard Antwann Jones and JUCO Center Isaiah Maurice have committed to Memphis.

Jones, 6-foot-5 190 lbs., is ranked 98th in the nation by Rivals. He originally signed with Texas A&M but was released from his NLI before committing to Memphis.

Coach Hardaway now has 3 commits ranked in the Rivals top 150. Tyler Harris and Alex Lomax are the other two.

Maurice, 6-foot-10 225 lbs., was committed to New Mexico before flipping to Memphis.

